Zacks: J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned J Alexanders an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J Alexanders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in J Alexanders by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 80,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in J Alexanders by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 605,288 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in J Alexanders by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in J Alexanders by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in J Alexanders by 4,651.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JAX opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $144.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.70. J Alexanders has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. J Alexanders had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that J Alexanders will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

