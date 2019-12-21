Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

ENLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EnLink Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group cut EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays restated a neutral rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered EnLink Midstream from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. EnLink Midstream’s revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,297.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 400.0% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth $1,248,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 142.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

