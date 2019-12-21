Zacks Investment Research Lowers JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and chemical materials. Its operating segment consists of Elastomers, Plastics and Fine Chemicals and Other Products. Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating. Plastics segment deals with Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene and Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate plastics for automobiles, office automation equipment and amusement machines. Fine Chemicals and Other Products segment manufactures and sells semiconductor, flat panel display and optical fiber coating materials. JSR Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised JSR CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JSR CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

OTCMKTS JSCPY traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.06. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.38. JSR CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.31.

JSR CORP/ADR Company Profile

JSR Corporation provides petrochemical products, and fine chemicals and other products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Elastomers Business, Plastics Business, and Fine Chemicals and Other Products Business. The Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

