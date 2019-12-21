Zacks Investment Research Lowers GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grubhub’s shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company has been negatively impacted by higher investments in marketing and advertisements that fully offset top-line growth. The company also provided weak fourth-quarter guidance citing lower order expectations amid intensifying competition in the online food delivery industry. Grubhub is facing significant competition from the likes of UberEats and DoorDash. However, momentum in gross food sales and active diner base is a key catalyst. Grubhub’s expanding partner base that now includes the likes of McDonalds’, Yum Brands!, Shake Shack, Blue Apron, Dunkin' Brands Group is a major driver. Efforts to enhance delivery network and strengthen its alliance with new quality-focused restaurant are also expected to boost customer base.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GrubHub from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on GrubHub from $78.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded GrubHub from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE GRUB opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63. GrubHub has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. GrubHub’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrubHub will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $35,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,481 shares in the company, valued at $508,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $111,913.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,913.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,572 shares of company stock valued at $189,321 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter worth $33,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in GrubHub by 44.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

