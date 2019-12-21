Zacks Investment Research Lowers Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FLXN. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:FLXN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 605,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,276. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The stock has a market cap of $732.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.51% and a negative return on equity of 271.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 63.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 910,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 353,832 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 178,040 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1,176.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 139,990 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

