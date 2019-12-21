Zacks: Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Global Indemnity an industry rank of 188 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GBLI shares. BidaskClub raised Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Global Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBLI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Global Indemnity by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Global Indemnity by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBLI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 75,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,494. Global Indemnity has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $142.23 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

