Zacks: DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $8.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DLH an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLHC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of DLH stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.95. DLH has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). DLH had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Alderman sold 51,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $207,588.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 90.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DLH by 94.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

