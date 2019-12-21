Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) will announce $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of SEE traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,945. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

In related news, CFO James M. Sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $193,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 556.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.