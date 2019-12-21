Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. First Community posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. First Community had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCCO. ValuEngine cut First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. 13,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. First Community has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $155.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Community by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Community during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 22.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 11.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

