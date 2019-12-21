Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.31 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report sales of $23.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.65 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $23.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $92.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.12 million to $92.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $103.67 million, with estimates ranging from $95.70 million to $108.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 million.

SMBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SmartFinancial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 483,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after buying an additional 141,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 68,391 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 225,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMBK traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 153,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

