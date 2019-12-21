Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Q2 posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Q2’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on QTWO shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

In other Q2 news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 78,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,130.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $1,191,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,579.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,556 shares of company stock worth $19,782,675. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Steelhead Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Q2 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Q2 by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.01. 477,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,520. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.65 and a beta of 1.24. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

