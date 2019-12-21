Zacks: Analysts Expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) to Post $0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.02. QEP Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QEP Resources.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.03 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QEP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens raised shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

NYSE:QEP traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.13. 13,622,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,361,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 2.01. QEP Resources has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its position in QEP Resources by 159.1% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in QEP Resources by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QEP Resources (QEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.