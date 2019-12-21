Zacks: Analysts Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $411.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to post sales of $411.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $416.55 million and the lowest is $405.44 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $769.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $757.39 million to $777.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $790.75 million, with estimates ranging from $643.93 million to $957.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genmab A/S.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of GMAB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.70. 840,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,362. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.68. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.72 and a quick ratio of 18.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

