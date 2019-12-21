Zacks: Analysts Expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $807.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to announce sales of $807.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $815.00 million and the lowest is $801.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $864.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comerica from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.68.

In other Comerica news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in Comerica by 3.1% in the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $71.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,132,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,239. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.71. Comerica has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $88.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

