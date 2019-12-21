Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to report sales of $5.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.41 billion. Nucor reported sales of $6.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $22.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $22.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $22.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.77 billion to $22.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

NUE traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $56.89. 5,240,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,970. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10. Nucor has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

In related news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,839.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 79.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Nucor by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

