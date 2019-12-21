Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

In related news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 127.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 448,442 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 98,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 32,861 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 273.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 120,861 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDRA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,736. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.19.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

