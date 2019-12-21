Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,704,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 409% from the previous session’s volume of 923,528 shares.The stock last traded at $14.10 and had previously closed at $14.01.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price target on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 31,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $533,285.37. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $139,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,797,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,131,529.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 677,988 shares of company stock worth $10,923,882. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Yext by 26.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,511,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,991 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,769,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 49,346 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Yext by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

