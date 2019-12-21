Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on YETI. ValuEngine lowered Yeti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Yeti and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yeti from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Yeti from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of Yeti stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. Yeti has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $38.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yeti will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yeti news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $392,280.00. Also, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,462,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $42,419,779.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,417,983 shares of company stock worth $70,107,787. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yeti by 107.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,418,000 after buying an additional 2,151,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yeti by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,597,000 after buying an additional 902,859 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yeti by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,246,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,912,000 after acquiring an additional 172,873 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Yeti by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,043,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 63,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yeti by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 283,680 shares during the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

