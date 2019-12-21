Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP) Announces $0.27 Monthly Dividend

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2681 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

HYUP stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $48.80. 350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $49.08.

