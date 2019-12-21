XRP Reaches One Day Volume of $1.31 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. XRP has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion and approximately $1.31 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone, DragonEX, Sistemkoin and Indodax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00186409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.01184754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119195 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000074 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,146,262 coins and its circulating supply is 43,319,477,613 coins. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitlish, Instant Bitex, WazirX, Huobi, Ovis, Koinex, Gate.io, BtcTurk, Cryptomate, Coinsquare, Zebpay, Bits Blockchain, Liquid, Coinone, Ripple China, Kuna, Coinbe, Cryptohub, Coindeal, Coinsuper, Bitinka, DragonEX, Fatbtc, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Sistemkoin, Korbit, BTC Markets, Covesting, CEX.IO, DigiFinex, Exrates, Coinrail, FCoin, Bitsane, Bittrex, ABCC, Exmo, Bithumb, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Independent Reserve, LakeBTC, Gatehub, Tripe Dice Exchange, BCEX, BitFlip, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Koineks, CoinFalcon, MBAex, Altcoin Trader, BTC Trade UA, B2BX, BitMarket, BitBay, GOPAX, Bitso, Binance, Poloniex, Stellarport, CoinBene, Braziliex, Bitstamp, Bitbank, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), C2CX, Indodax, Coinhub, OpenLedger DEX, OKEx, Kraken, RippleFox, Vebitcoin, Bitbns, BX Thailand, Upbit and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

