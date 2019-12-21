Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Price Down 11%

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) dropped 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.63, approximately 2,216,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 451% from the average daily volume of 401,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $922.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. Equities analysts expect that Xperi Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in Xperi by 2.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 276,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 43.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 23,154 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Xperi by 509.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Xperi by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

