Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.81. Xilinx posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on XLNX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Xilinx to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.32.

Shares of XLNX traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.74. 5,751,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,283. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $79.22 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $129,408.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,888 shares of company stock worth $472,553 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,606,413,000 after purchasing an additional 952,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after buying an additional 1,929,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 15.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,196,121 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $494,807,000 after buying an additional 570,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,991,095 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $470,630,000 after buying an additional 63,427 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Xilinx by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,487,605 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $411,258,000 after buying an additional 686,461 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

