WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WPX shares. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,842,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,884,036. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. WPX Energy has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 147.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.20.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 668,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in WPX Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in WPX Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.