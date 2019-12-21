Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WOR. ValuEngine upgraded Worthington Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

NYSE WOR traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 644,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,446. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $36,960.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,107.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $353,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,538.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,358,000 after purchasing an additional 99,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,585,000 after buying an additional 36,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $17,073,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 414.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 198,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.