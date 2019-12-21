William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $573.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to announce $573.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $588.70 million and the lowest is $559.25 million. William Lyon Homes reported sales of $659.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow William Lyon Homes.
William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 69.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WLH traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.11. 1,016,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. William Lyon Homes has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $746.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.33.
About William Lyon Homes
William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.
