William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $573.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to announce $573.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $588.70 million and the lowest is $559.25 million. William Lyon Homes reported sales of $659.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow William Lyon Homes.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WLH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. William Lyon Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 69.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in William Lyon Homes by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLH traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.11. 1,016,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. William Lyon Homes has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $746.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.33.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

