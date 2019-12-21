WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEX. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on shares of WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $149,794.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,158.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,416 shares of company stock worth $2,273,024. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in WEX during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 8.1% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.21. 317,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,487. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

