Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Western Digital from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Shares of WDC opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $65.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 4,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $256,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,572,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $363,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,059 shares of company stock worth $1,164,519 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

