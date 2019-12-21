West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut West Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ WTBA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.51. 53,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $417.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $25.51.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $157,180 over the last ninety days. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in West Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 49,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 437.8% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 59,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 48,454 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

