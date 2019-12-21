Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ: MPB):
- 12/18/2019 – Mid Penn Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “
- 12/11/2019 – Mid Penn Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “
- 12/4/2019 – Mid Penn Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/4/2019 – Mid Penn Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “
- 11/27/2019 – Mid Penn Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “
- 11/21/2019 – Mid Penn Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “
Shares of NASDAQ MPB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.59. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.
Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $20.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2,277.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 8,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.
