Waves Community Token Market Cap Reaches $905,068.00 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Waves Community Token has traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0905 or 0.00001258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $905,068.00 and approximately $950.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00186409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.01184754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119195 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,966 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,953 tokens. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com . Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

