Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) PT Lowered to $27.00 at SunTrust Banks

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks from $39.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price target on Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%. The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 31.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after purchasing an additional 470,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

