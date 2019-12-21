Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,251,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 713,599 shares.The stock last traded at $0.24 and had previously closed at $0.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.80%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

