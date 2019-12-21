Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF (NYSEARCA:BLHY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1634 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BLHY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,680. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77. Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $24.37.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Newfleet Dynamic Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.