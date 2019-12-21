VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSF) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.85, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 19,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.64.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.