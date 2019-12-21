Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VRNT has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Verint Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.83. 676,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,361. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. Verint Systems has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 14.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $125,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

