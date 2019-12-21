Verge Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. Verge has a market capitalization of $65.35 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Graviex, YoBit and Huobi. Over the last week, Verge has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00558690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000963 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008394 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000514 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,117,467,709 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Graviex, Crex24, Gate.io, Upbit, Bitfinex, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Bitbns, YoBit, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge, Binance, Huobi, Sistemkoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.