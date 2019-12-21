Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Trading 5.4% Higher

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) traded up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.91, 420,066 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 673,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VNTR shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $416.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.86.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.49 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 26,456 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Venator Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 267,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 32.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

