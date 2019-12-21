Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0238

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $31.01 million and $1.19 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,035,479,046 coins and its circulating supply is 1,304,396,455 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

