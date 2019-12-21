Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4985 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard U.S. Value Factor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Shares of BATS:VFVA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.41. 4,153 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.11.

