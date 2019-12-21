Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of BATS VFQY traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.75. 92 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.24.

