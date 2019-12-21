Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Hits New 12-Month High at $147.08

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.08 and last traded at $146.78, with a volume of 155502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.73.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.51 and a 200-day moving average of $137.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VV. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

