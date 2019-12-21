ValuEngine Lowers OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.58.

OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.56. 566,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,659. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.78.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

