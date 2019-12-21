ValuEngine Lowers Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.95.

Shares of NBR opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $758.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nabors Industries by 527.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

