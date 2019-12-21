ValuEngine Lowers Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

EYEN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. 127,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,469. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.45. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 17,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $66,378.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,226,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,877.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 29,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $80,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,226,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,694.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 99,897 shares of company stock valued at $305,253. 43.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYEN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 58,697 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 99,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its position in Eyenovia by 25.1% in the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 224,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

