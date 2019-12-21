Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 27,190,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,748,044. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). Vale had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vale will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the second quarter worth $50,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Vale during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

