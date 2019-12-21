V-ID (VIDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, V-ID has traded up 6% against the dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $455,991.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can now be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000930 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.21 or 0.06696970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030071 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002568 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,658,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,549,699 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

