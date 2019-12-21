Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.5012 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Shares of XLU stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $64.59. The stock had a trading volume of 22,971,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,916,770. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $62.15. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $65.11.
Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile
