USD Coin (USDC) Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00014008 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, SouthXchange, OKEx and CPDAX. USD Coin has a total market cap of $524.29 million and approximately $312.86 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.01780665 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00056967 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 524,605,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,869,964 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, OKEx, Kucoin, Korbit, CoinEx, Crex24, Poloniex, SouthXchange, FCoin, Hotbit, Coinbase Pro, Coinsuper and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

