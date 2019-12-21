Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Increased to $164.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $159.00 to $164.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.27.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.31. 1,082,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $112.79 and a 12 month high of $157.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.40.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.31). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at $37,504,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at $26,909,062.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 168,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 26.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Universal Health Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,090,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $142,193,000 after buying an additional 127,157 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

