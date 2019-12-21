United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €52.80 ($61.40) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. United Internet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.77 ($45.08).

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €29.12 ($33.86) on Tuesday. United Internet has a 12 month low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a 12 month high of €40.42 ($47.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.23.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

